Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.