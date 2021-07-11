Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

