Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LC stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

