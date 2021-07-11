Light Street Capital Managemen Acquires 23,887 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.