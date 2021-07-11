Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $618,381.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.57. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $378.70.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.