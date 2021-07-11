Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $618,381.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.57. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.