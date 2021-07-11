Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $463,296.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

NYSE TWLO opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.71. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

