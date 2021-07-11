Ryan Ross Sells 2,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

