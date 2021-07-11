Barclays PLC Purchases 6,317 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,091,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJW opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

