Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 54.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 36.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

