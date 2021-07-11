SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 251.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

