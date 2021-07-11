Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

