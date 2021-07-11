Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,780. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

