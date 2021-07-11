Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

