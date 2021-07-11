Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of Oppenheimer worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Weber Alan W bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 19.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

