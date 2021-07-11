SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

