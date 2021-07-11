SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,505 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $40.44 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

