-$0.66 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.75). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($2.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

