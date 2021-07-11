IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Head to Head Contrast

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 195.03 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -7.79 Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 4.06 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grown Rogue International has a consensus target price of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 325.00%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A Grown Rogue International -73.76% N/A -74.57%

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. It sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

