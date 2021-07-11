Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

