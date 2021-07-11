Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

