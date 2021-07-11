BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $1,311,474.60 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $69.97 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

