Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 2.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 3,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
Several analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
