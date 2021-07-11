Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 2.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 3,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Several analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

