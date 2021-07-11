Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

