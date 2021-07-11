Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE THC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
