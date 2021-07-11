Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Uniti Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 650,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

