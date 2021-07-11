Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.02 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

