Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $7.04 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

