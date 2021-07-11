Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 71.79 -$1.32 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.62 -$21.76 million ($0.50) -2.38

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% SeaChange International -95.93% -43.42% -29.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00

SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given SeaChange International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrewBilt Brewing beats SeaChange International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. SeaChange International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.