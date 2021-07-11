NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,767 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,786,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,735,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

