Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MILE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $35,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

MILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

