Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,182,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $714.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

