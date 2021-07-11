5,351 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $60.65 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

