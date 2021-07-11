Citigroup Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

