JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 63,570 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.