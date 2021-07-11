Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,301 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,769 shares of company stock worth $3,964,765 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.