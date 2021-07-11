Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

