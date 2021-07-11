Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 259,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 219.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 178,536 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,982,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.05 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

