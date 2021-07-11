$2.45 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.94 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

