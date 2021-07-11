WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded WeCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. WeCommerce has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

