Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

