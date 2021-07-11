Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.