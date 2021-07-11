Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
