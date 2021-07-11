Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

