Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of The E.W. Scripps worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

