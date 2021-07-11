Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

