Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

