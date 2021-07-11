Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,855 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

