Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Triton International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRTN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

