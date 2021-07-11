Citigroup Inc. Acquires 68,248 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 1,139.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,123,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $11.34 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

