Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 634.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asana by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

