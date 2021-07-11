Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,157 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

